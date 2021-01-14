Zambia’s anti-corruption agency said on Wednesday that it has instituted investigations into how a contract was awarded to a company that supplied unsafe condoms and other essential medicines to the country’s health ministry.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono said the agency has been following the awarding of the contract to Honeybee Pharmacy since August last year and that investigations have so far reached an advanced stage.

The investigations into the 17 million U.S. dollars contract were instituted following information submitted by a named stakeholder, he added.

“Several individuals and entities have in the past few days called upon the commission to pursue this matter. The commission wishes to assure the public that it will not relent to bring to book any persons or entities that will be found involved in the corrupt activities,” he said in a statement.

A government agency that distributes drugs to health institutions recently revealed that tests were done on the condoms and other essential medicines distributed last year were found not to be safe.

The revelations, which have riled many stakeholders, have since resulted in the firing of former health minister Chitalu Chilufya. Enditem