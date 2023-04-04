Zambian approves conversion of shares in mining firm into royalty payments

Zambia on Monday approved the conversion of its shares in a mining firm to an annual royalty payment, an entity that owns shares in all mining firms on behalf of the government said on Monday.

The government has approved the conversion of its 20-percent shares in Kansanshi Copper and Gold Mine, a subsidiary of Canadian-based First Quantum Minerals (FQM), to an annual 3.1 percent royalty payment of the mine’s total revenue, the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines-Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) said in a statement.

The royalty revenue will be paid on a quarterly basis over the entire life of the mine that currently extends to the year 2045, it added.

According to the statement, the royalty income stream replaces the former model of unpredictable and unguaranteed dividend payouts made at the discretion of the board and never dependent on company profitability.

Dolika Banda, the ZCCM-IH chairperson, said this will result in a far healthier cash flow which will in turn make it far easier for the company to raise financing and pursue its ambitious investment strategy.

According to the statement, a comparison of actual dividends received from the mining firm since 2009 with estimates for future royalty rates shows that not only will overall revenue be far greater under the royalty model but also the revenue flow will be more predictable and consistent.

In addition, a royalty will see ZCCM-IH benefit from future high copper prices, in the likely event of a price recovery from recent market turmoil, it added.

FQM acquired the Kansanshi mine in 2021. Last year, the Canadian mining giant announced a 1.25-billion-U.S.-dollar expansion program for the mine. Enditem