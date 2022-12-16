Zambian business group calls for more Chinese partnerships

The business community in Zambia should strive to forge strong partnerships with their Chinese partners to foster economic growth and create jobs in the southern African nation, an industry body said recently.

Fred Musonda, president of the Chingola Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said there is a need for entrepreneurs in the country to forge synergies with Chinese investors to grow their businesses.

“It is important that we small entrepreneurs partner with Chinese business people so that we get to know their business skills and technology,” he said.

Roy Sikazwe, chairman of Zambia Congress of Trade Unions in Luanshya district, also said local businesses should partner with Chinese partners in order to enhance job creation.

“We want to see the Chinese participating in the growth of our economy, be it agriculture, manufacturing, or mining,” Sikazwe said in a separate interview.

He said Zambia's economy requires more investment to accelerate development that will benefit the locals.