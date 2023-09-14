Zambian cabinet approves declaration of critical minerals as “strategic minerals”

The Zambian cabinet has approved the declaration of critical minerals as “strategic minerals” as they were deemed essential in the country’s development, a government spokesperson said Wednesday.

Chushi Kasanda, the chief government spokesperson, said that the minerals include copper, cobalt, lithium, manganese and nickel.

In a statement released after a cabinet meeting, Kasanda said the declaration of critical minerals as strategic minerals will result in the formulation of a strategy on critical minerals to help the participation of government and private sector in unlocking investments.

This will translate into the creation of more jobs as well as enhanced exploitation of critical minerals to contribute significantly to the national treasury and to the country’s development, Kasanda said.