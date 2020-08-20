The University of Zambia (UNZA) and Jiangsu University of China have signed a partnership agreement for skills transfer and development in agriculture.

Announcing the partnership, in a virtual workshop on modern agricultural machinery and agricultural products held on Wednesday, Zambia’s Higher Education Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame, said the agreement will be implemented on the local end, by the School of Agriculture and Engineering at UNZA.

“In implementing the skills development agenda we welcome partners such as Jiangsu University who are partnering with UNZA to design programmes which will ensure that human resource technical skills are advanced not only in Zambia but the world over,” Siame said.

During the same event, that was jointly held with Jiangsu University, Zambia’s Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songozwayo Zyambo observed that the partnership was in line with his ministry’s strategy of improving outputs and increasing harvests for farmers.

“The issue of productivity is one area that the Ministry of Agriculture is focusing on. As we advise farmers on good agricultural practices we can not forget about mechanisation in revolutionising our agriculture sector and improve the welfare of small scale farmers,” Zyambo said.