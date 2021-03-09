Zambia Chingola’s Muchinshi Dairy Cooperative has commended the Zambian government for its plans to market the agriculture sector to Chinese investors.

Morgan Bwalya administration secretary for Muchinshi Dairy Cooperative said the Zambian government’s move to market the sector in China will improve the industry in the mining district.

Bwalya said Chingola is solely dependent on mining and promoting other sectors will improve the living standards of the region.

He said the cooperative members were ready to go into partnership with would-be Chinese investors to acquire knowledge in dairy farming.

“We are happy that the government is eager to grow the dairy sector in our mining district to enhance economic activities and create jobs for the locals,” he said.

Agnes Tonga District Commissioner for Chingola said the district administration will market the agriculture sector in China.

Tonga said her office has received a lot of inquiries from Chinese investors expressing interest in investing in the agriculture sector in the Chingola district in Northern Zambia.

“Some of the Chinese investors have expressed interest to invest in dairy cattle rearing in Chingola’s peri-urban area,” she said.

Tonga said Zambia and China have a historical background through bilateral relationship which is supposed to be strengthened further by allowing more Chinese investment in various economic sectors. Enditem