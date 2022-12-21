Zambian district yearns for Chinese investment in agriculture

A Zambian government official on Tuesday expressed the wish for Chinese investors to consider investing in the agriculture sector in the northwestern part of the country.

Manyinga District Commissioner Brenda Mukwakwa said in an interview that the district is yearning for foreign investments in the agriculture sector.

“Currently, we are lobbying foreign investors who can come and invest in the agriculture sector in the district.”

The district is one of the new fast-growing districts which require investment from countries like China which has the expertise and technology, Mukwakwa said. Enditem