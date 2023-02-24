Zambian enterprise popularizing use of reusable sanitary pads

Access to menstrual care products is a challenge for younger women and girls in Zambia. This is particularly true for those from low-income communities and remote parts of the country who have little or no means to buy menstrual hygiene products.

The advent of reusable sanitary pads, however, is helping to ease challenges associated with menstrual health among females across the country.

Aside from being affordable, reusable sanitary pads are also known to be environmentally friendly as they can be washed and reused unlike ordinary sanitary pads, which make up the bulk of waste at landfills.

It is for this reason that Wastemat, a Zambian environmental social enterprise founded in 2017 by Mwinji Nakamba, 26, has embarked on programs to encourage women and girls to use reusable sanitary pads.

According to Nakamba, having more women switch to using reusable sanitary would not only help end menstrual poverty but also reduce the amount of waste in the environment.

“Wastemat Zambia is currently conducting sensitizing and awareness programs in learning institutions and workspaces in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital, to encourage the use of reusable pads among women and girls. The aim is to end period poverty and to cut down on waste,” she explained.

Nakamba went on to reveal that as a result of the said education and awareness programs, a growing number of women and girls are now buying reusable sanitary pads from Wastemat Zambia.

“Many women now appreciate the fact that reusable sanitary pads are both eco-friendly and cost-effective. A set of five reusable sanitary pads costing 150 Zambian Kwacha (about 7.5 U.S. dollars) can last more than a year. This means that one need not buy sanitary pads every month,” Nakamba said.

She further revealed that the idea of making reusable sanitary pads by Wastemat Zambia was hatched in mid-2020 and that it was initially aimed at addressing the need for sanitary pads for vulnerable women and girls in selected communities of Lusaka.

She said Wastemat Zambia is currently working with 30 vulnerable women and girls who have been engaged in the production of its brand of reusable sanitary pads called Vive.

"It is gratifying to note that what started as an idea to end menstrual poverty for females from poorer communities of Zambia is today creating income opportunities for women and girls from low-income areas," Nakamba added.