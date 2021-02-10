Zambian farmers have commended the Chinese for their involvement in uplifting the living standards of people in Luanshya district, 319 km north of Lusaka, the Zambian capital.

Lenard Banda, representative for Ng’ombe small-scale farmers, said the Chinese have facilitated villagers with agricultural skills and farming equipment that have helped enhance their livelihood.

“We are grateful to the Chinese people, they have actually helped us improve our lives,” Banda said.

He said apart from helping the villagers with farming inputs, the villagers have also been given jobs at Chinese companies and equipped with farming skills.

Banda said Ng’ombe farming area has now started developing because of knowledge and skills that the Chinese have imparted to them.

“People here are not the same, they are changing and improving on skills each and every day, we are learning life skills from the Chinese,” Banda said.

And Ng’ombe councilor Edgar Daka said he was thankful for the relationship that has existed between the Chinese nationalities and the locals.

“We are living like one (Chinese and Zambians), it is not a joke that the Chinese in this area have done a lot, imagine that they have also been involved in agricultural activities and aiding with skills,” said Daka.

Daka said he was so happy that women were not left out in learning developmental skills from the Chinese.