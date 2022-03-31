Zambian food market enhances intercultural relations

Food not only provides nourishment to the body but can also be used to promote cultural exchanges among people from different parts of the world.

This is exactly what the Lusaka Food Market, a monthly undertaking that brings together traders in different local and international foods, has worked to achieve.

The market, which is an initiative of food traders based in the capital city of Lusaka, started about two years ago and takes place on the last Saturday of every month.

The initiative has since its establishment been attracting scores of food lovers looking to try out different international cuisines.

“Food is the cheapest passport that one can use to get to any country they wish to travel to. One is able to learn a lot about the culture of a people through food,” explained Mwansa Lungu, a representative of Cookie’s Coffee, which has participated in the monthly market several times.

Cookie’s Coffee is renowned for trading in Ethiopian coffee along with a range of snacks.

According to Lungu, the monthly market is a great place for enhancing intercultural relations, which is key to promoting greater understanding among people globally.

“In our case, we are selling the Ethiopian culture through our main product which is Ethiopian coffee,” she said.

Lungu’s views were echoed by Vanvliet Mainza, a Lusaka-based professional chef specializing in Asian and East European dishes, adding that the market is also helping to enhance food businesses such as restaurants.

Mainza, who works with Bibigon Restaurant which also participates in the food market, said a number of food traders that have been taking part in the monthly food market have registered some noteworthy growth in their businesses.

“The food market is a great initiative that is providing traders in food businesses a chance to increase sales by exposing them to new markets,” he said.

And Musenga Chibwe, 42, a resident of Lusaka said the food market has helped him appreciate foods from other countries as well as have a better understanding of foreign cultures.

“It is always fun to try out foods that are different from what one is used to. Not only it is exciting but also helps to have a refined taste with regard to food and other aspects of culture,” she asserted.

For William Banda, 37, who was at the time of the interview visiting the Lusaka Food Market for the first time, the initiative is not only providing individuals a chance to interact socially, but also an opportunity to relax.

“I think the chance of being outdoors in the open air is an incentive and a great way to relax,” he enthused. Enditem