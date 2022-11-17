Zambian gemstone body calls for partnership with Chinese investors

Chinese investors have been encouraged to partner with Zambians in the gemstone mining industry to enhance the growth of the sector in the southern African country.

Victor Kalesha, the president of the Emeralds and Semi-Precious Stones Mining Association of Zambia (ESMAZ), made the call in an interview on Tuesday that the association was making frantic efforts to hold talks with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia on partnership with the Asian investors.

“Our goal is to initiate partnership discussions and see how best to improve our gemstone sector in Lufwanyama District,” he said.

Lufwanyama District is one of the rich mineral regions of Copperbelt Province in Zambia.

Kalesha said the objective of the partnership agreement is intended to be focused on large-scale gemstone mining.

He added that the Chinese are skilled and have the resources to recapitalize the gemstone industry in Zambia.

Zambia is endowed with emeralds and gemstones, which can contribute positively toward the country's economic growth when the resources are utilized to the fullest, Kalesha said.