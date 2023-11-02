Zambian,  German presidents renew their commitment to boosting cooperation

The presidents of Zambia and Germany on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier made the commitment during a joint press briefing following bilateral talks.

The German president is in Zambia for a two-day state visit.

Hichilema commended Germany for its support of the Lobito Corridor project, a joint infrastructure project meant to facilitate the easy movement of goods and passengers between Zambia, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Tanzania.

“We will continue to engage and collaborate with the Federal Republic of Germany on various economic initiatives that will create jobs and business opportunities for our people, especially in the areas of energy, agriculture, water and sanitation, and related technologies,” he said.

For his part, the German president said his government was committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Zambia.

Steinmeier further announced that the German government would grant Zambia 10 million euros (about 10.6 million U.S. dollars) to assist Zambia in guaranteeing that its citizens have access to clean and reliable water sources.