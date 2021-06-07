The Zambian government has authorized the importation of 9,000 tons of refined cooking oil to ease the shortage of the commodity in the country, an industry body said on Wednesday.

Sylvester Kaluwa, president of the National Traders of Edible Oil Association said the commodity will be imported following government’s decision to suspend all import duties and value-added tax on imported cooking oils.

He told reporters during a press briefing that the procurement of the commodity has already commenced with an initial 5,000 tons scheduled to start arriving next week.

He said the importation of refined cooking oil will assist in influencing local prices and will not affect the production of local cooking oil.

According to him, local producers were not able to meet the local demand.

He, however, said stringent measures have been put in place to regulate the importation and to ensure that no substandard products are exported into the country. Enditem