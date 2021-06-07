cooking oil
cooking oil

The Zambian government has authorized the importation of 9,000 tons of refined cooking oil to ease the shortage of the commodity in the country, an industry body said on Wednesday.

Sylvester Kaluwa, president of the National Traders of Edible Oil Association said the commodity will be imported following government’s decision to suspend all import duties and value-added tax on imported cooking oils.

He told reporters during a press briefing that the procurement of the commodity has already commenced with an initial 5,000 tons scheduled to start arriving next week.

He said the importation of refined cooking oil will assist in influencing local prices and will not affect the production of local cooking oil.

According to him, local producers were not able to meet the local demand.

He, however, said stringent measures have been put in place to regulate the importation and to ensure that no substandard products are exported into the country. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articlePutin Signs Law to Denounce Open Skies Treaty
Next articleThree arrested by Tanzanian police over cannabis cultivation
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here