Zambian government committed to environmental protection

A Zambian official said on Thursday that the government is committed to efforts aimed at protecting the environment in order to ensure sustainable development.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu said the government has realized the need for an effective formulation and implementation of sound environmental management to ensure sustainable development.

In remarks delivered during an environmental dialogue forum organized by the Center for Environmental Justice in the country’s capital Lusaka, the Zambian minister said there was an urgent need for measures that offer the best opportunities for the sustainable development agenda to avoid negative consequences due to environmental degradation.

The government, he said, has already put in place policies, strategies, plans and programs aimed at ensuring sustainable environmental management, including a national policy on environment as well as legislation.

According to him, the creation of a ministry responsible for the green economy and environment is part of the government’s reorganization measures aimed at ensuring sustainable management of the environment.

“With this restructuring move, the government will endeavor to protect and conserve the environment. We will do so because we want to influence the development of far-reaching initiatives toward environmental protection in a more strategic manner,” he said.

Center for Environmental Justice Chairperson Vincent Ziba called for concerted efforts in protecting the environment.

He said sustainable management of the environment needs the support of all stakeholders. Enditem