A government official in Choma district, a town which is the capital of the Southern Province of Zambia, on Friday invited Chinese investments to the town.

Choma district commissioner, Protacial Mulenga, told Xinhua that the Chinese community had proved their social and economic worth through investments in other districts across the country.

According to him, Chinese investments are proving beneficial to the country. He said that his office stands ready to facilitate any development in Choma.

He emphasized that businesses can succeed in Choma because it has a large population and is the capital of the province. “Any business whether agriculture manufacturing or food processing can thrive here,” he said.

Mulenga also hailed the longstanding relationship between Zambia and China. He said that the relationship continues to create win-win outcome for both countries.