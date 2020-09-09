A Zambian government official in Chongwe, a town in Lusaka province of Zambia on Wednesday, expressed optimism that a Chinese company will deliver quality works on a 100 km road connectivity project in Lusaka province.

Chongwe Member of Parliament, Japhen Mwakalombe said that he was confident that China Geo-Engineering Corporation will deliver quality works on the mountainous road that will connect Chirundu, Chongwe, and Lusaka districts in Lusaka province.

He said that the road will shorten the distance between the three districts once the project is completed.

He was quick to point out that China Geo-Engineering Corporation had ably upgraded to Bituminous Standard the Leopards Hill Road from the State Lodge Junction in Lusaka to Katoba in Chongwe. To him, this was a testimony that the company will replicate its good works on the project.

Chirundu District Commissioner Stanford Kayame expressed happiness that the contractor had mobilized to site and commenced with works. He was happy that the distance between Chirundu and Lusaka would be shortened by more than 40 km.

According to him, the Chinese contractor was a reputable company that had executed other projects in the country beyond expectation. He was therefore hopeful that the road project will also be of the highest quality.