Zambian government raises concerns over self-administration of oxygen

The Zambian government on Wednesday expressed concern at the increased levels of self-administration of oxygen by people in order to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kennedy Malama, permanent secretary in charge of Technical Services in the Ministry of Health, said the government was concerned that people were administering oxygen at home, a situation that was increasing the loss of lives.

“Oxygen is a special drug which is only prescribed by a trained health worker and which requires stringent monitoring for action and ideally administered in a health facility,” he said in a statement on the COVID-19 situation.

According to him, self-diagnosis and treatment has remained one of the key factors leading to poor patient outcomes.

He urged people to refrain from avoiding seeking medical attention and resorting to self-diagnosis, prescription and medication, adding that the clinical demands of COVID-19 patients were unique and must be managed within a clinical setting in order to improve patient outcomes.

country’s cumulative COVID-19 cases stand at 180,549 following 1,801 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

About 45 people died from COVID-19 associated deaths in the same period, bringing the total deaths to 2,949, while 1,243 patients were discharged, bringing the total recoveries to 164,924. Enditem