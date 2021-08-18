Zambian government rues long hospitalization period for COVID-19 patients

The Zambian government on Tuesday expressed concern over the long period COVID-19 patients were taking in isolation facilities.

Kennedy Malama, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health in Charge of Technical Services, said some patients were taking up to two months more than what was experienced during the first and second waves.

This was an indication of the severity of the disease in the third wave, he said, noting the government was concerned that patients on oxygen and those in critical condition have remained high at 72 percent and 27 percent, respectively.

“It is from this pool of patients and a few from new admissions that we continue recording deaths,” he said in a statement on the COVID-19 situation.

While acknowledging the improved COVID-19 situation in the country, he urged people not to relax, adding that the ministry was ramping up surveillance and testing to timely detect spikes for appropriate action.

The country’s COVID-19 cumulative cases stand at 202,787 following 358 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, while total deaths stand at 3,550, including 12 new deaths added in the same period. Enditem