The Zambian government said on Friday that it was committed to exploring new frontiers aimed at building a resilient development agenda.

Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme said during the launch of the 2020 Human Development Report that the report has brought to the fore the need to redefine human development following the threats brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The report highlights the need to move beyond seeking to resolve discreet problems with singular solutions. Instead, we must connect the dots and equip ourselves to navigate complex, interconnected social and ecological systems,” he said.

According to him, the challenge was to create and sustain positive cycles while preventing and ending negative spirals by focusing on collective change, social norms, and values.

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Representative Lionel Laurens said the UN system will continue to champion a human rights-based approach to sustainable development.

He said the need to ensure justice, equality, and human rights were part of the process could not be over-emphasized due to the deep interconnection of planetary and social imbalances. Enditem