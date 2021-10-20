Zambian government says committed to women empowerment

The Zambian government said on Tuesday that it was committed to the empowerment of women in the country so that they make meaningful contributions to development.

Minister of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba said women empowerment was vital to the development of communities and the improvement of livelihoods in both rural and urban communities.

The Zambian minister said the government will increase the allocation of funds to various initiatives aimed at empowering women such as the social cash transfer scheme in order to increase the catchment base for women empowerment.

She has since urged women to actively participate in community development activities through the formation of cooperatives, adding that the government has a number of activities aimed at helping the vulnerable. Enditem