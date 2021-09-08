Zambian government suspend recruitment of new workers in public service

The Zambian government has suspended the recruitments and appointments of new workers in the public service.

Simon Miti, Secretary to the Cabinet said the government has also suspended transfers, secondments and promotions with immediate effect.

In a circular to heads of ministries and departments on Monday, Miti said all the processes have been stopped until further notice.

The circular however does not state the reasons for the action but only adds that the matter should be brought to the attention of all workers and supervisors to ensure strict adherence.

Zambia held general elections last month which saw the United Party for National Development (UPND) emerging victorious with President Hakainde Hichilema as the country’s seventh president. Enditem