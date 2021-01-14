Zambia’s health ministry said on Wednesday that a detailed report over the procurement and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available next week to avoid speculations.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said the country will only approve the use of the vaccine that has been certified by credible international health organizations.

Speaking during a COVID-19 update briefing, the Zambian minister said there was no way government would administer a vaccine whose efficacy has not been approved and which could have negative effects on people.

He further urged local researchers to commence investigations on how traditional medicines could be used to help in the fight against the pandemic.

The government intends to start administering the vaccine next month and will initially target 20 percent of people at high risk of contracting the disease.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 1,343 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours out of 11,302 tests done.

This brings the cumulative cases to 31,100 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.

The country also recorded 14 deaths during the same period, bringing the total deaths to 509 while 494 patients were discharged, bringing the total recoveries to 21,568. Enditem