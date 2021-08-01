Zambian government warns against mixing COVID-19 vaccines

The Zambian government on Thursday warned members of the public against mixing COVID-19 vaccines.

Kennedy Malama, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of Technical Services, said the current guidance and policy on the vaccination program does not recommend mixing and matching of vaccines.

“We urge members of the public not to be misled by people who may not mean well as we have noted that there is a lot of falsehood being peddled on the vaccines particularly on the online media,” he said in a statement regarding the COVID-19 situation.

Zambia has approved five vaccines for its vaccination program and was being conducted in a phased manner on a voluntary basis.

He assured that the government will continue mobilizing vaccines, with more expected in the coming weeks.

Zambia’s cumulative COVID-19 cases stand at 189,731 after 1,158 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were picked from 6,167 tests done while 34 people died bringing the total deaths to 3,196. A total of 1,990 patients were discharged during the period bringing the total recoveries to 177,419. Enditem