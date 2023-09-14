Zambian honey certified to enter EU market

The Zambian government said on Tuesday that the country has secured the necessary certification to continue being listed as a non-European Union (EU) country to export honey to European markets.

Makozo Chikote, minister of Fisheries and Livestock, said the certification provides an assurance to EU partners and other markets on the country’s honey adherence to sanitary quality as well as makes Zambia a reliable honey supplier in the international market.

“We are proud to announce that as of 30th August 2023, Zambia’s residue control plan has been approved, and the country has successfully secured the necessary certification to continue being listed as a non-EU country authorized to export honey to the EU,” he told reporters during a press briefing.

He expressed happiness that the country has passed stringent requirements to penetrate the EU market, adding that this will promote the country’s competitiveness in the international market.

According to the minister, Zambia has been exporting honey to some countries in Africa and Asia, adding that penetrating the EU will expand the market for the country’s honey.

He has since urged farmers to form cooperatives so that they could be trained on how to produce honey and honey products that would meet the EU requirements and benefit from the achievement.