Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Thursday called for the operationalization of China-funded communication towers in northern Zambia’s Lunga district.

The Zambian leader directed the minister responsible for communication to ensure that the communication towers become fully operational in the district urgently.

The Zambian leader, who is on a visit to the northern part of the country said in a post on his Facebook page that he will not accept a situation where some districts were not benefiting from the communication towers meant to boost telecommunication services.

“I believe that our people must enjoy the immediate benefits of our significant investments in communications towers,” he said.

The government, he said, was committed to improving significantly and sustainably the livelihoods of all people in the country without leaving anyone behind.

In 2017, Zambia and China signed an agreement worth 280 million U.S. dollars for the construction of 1,009 communication towers in phase two of the project across the country.

Under phase two, China’s telecommunication giant, Huawei Technologies, was contracted to connect rural communities which will be managed by state-telecommunication firm Zamtel.