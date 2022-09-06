Zambian leader congratulates Ruto as Kenya’s new president

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Monday congratulated William Ruto on being declared the fifth president of Kenya.

Hichilema said he was looking forward to working with the new Kenyan president to strengthen and enhance historical bilateral ties between the two countries.

“This is based on our shared priorities which include peace and security on our continent, democracy, as well as greater economic prosperity and social development for our two peoples,” Hichilema said in a statement on his Facebook page.

The congratulatory message follows the decision by Kenya’s Supreme Court to uphold Ruto’s victory after a petition filed by his opponent Raila Odinga following the Aug. 9 polls. Enditem