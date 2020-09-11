Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Friday announced the reopening of all schools, colleges and universities which were closed following the outbreak of the COVID-19 in March this year.

The Zambian leader said he has heard the cries from all stakeholders hence the decision to call for the reopening of schools.

The schools will reopen from September 14.

He further said since the reopening of examination classes in July the country has recorded an insignificant number of pupils who have tested positive to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Zambian leader acknowledged the negative effects the closing of schools has left on the learners, adding that even the introduction of virtual learning platforms only benefited few pupils while many were left out.

According to him, the closure of schools has worsened vices among learners such as early pregnancies and drug and alcohol abuse.

He however called for strict adherence to health measures as schools reopen.

Schools were closed in March when the counter recorded its first COVID-19 cases. The government however reopened examination classes in July to allow them to start preparing for examinations.

Meanwhile, the Zambian leader also allowed the partial reopening of bars and night clubs, but cautioned that this will only be allowed under strict adherence to preventive health guidelines.

He said the bars and night clubs will be allowed to operate from Friday to Sunday between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on a pilot basis.

He, however, warned that he will not hesitate to close down the bars and nightclubs if they flout COVID-19 preventive measures.