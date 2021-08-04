Zambian learners not required to present negative COVID-19 test certificate

The Zambian government said on Tuesday that learners will not be required to present negative COVID-19 test certificates following the announcement of partial reopening of schools.

On Monday, the government announced that examination classes will reopen on August 5 after being closed for the second time in June this year. The first closure was last March when the country recorded its first cases.

Kennedy Malama, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of Technical Services said it was not the government’s policy for learners in both public and private schools to have a negative COVID-19 test certificate as they report back to school.

“What we have guided is that all schools should employ the comprehensive COVID-19 surveillance guidelines which were earlier disseminated in which testing for COVID-19 is not mandatory but guided by the screening process,” he told reporters during a COVID-19 update press briefing.

The country has seen noticeable improvements in the COVID-19 situation in recent weeks following a spike during the third wave.

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 633 new cases bringing the cumulative cases to 197,123.

Ten people died during the same period bringing the total deaths to 3,422 while 391 were discharged bringing the total recoveries to 189,341. Enditem