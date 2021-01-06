A Zambian government minister on Wednesday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Minister for Copperbelt Province Japhen Mwakalombe said he has since gone into isolation.

He is believed to be first first minister to contract the coronavirus following the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic.

Mwakalombe, in a statement, urged people to observe health guidelines to curb the spread of the disease.

The minister’s positive diagnosis came one day after he attended the funeral of one of the country’s popular radio personalities.

During the first wave, the country's Vice-President Inonge Wina and three ministers tested positive for COVID-19.