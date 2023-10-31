Zambian minister urges more access to clean energy for African people

The Zambian government said on Monday that it is a pity for African people to lack access to clean energy while the continent is endowed with solar, wind, and water resources.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu said the continent is also endowed with various mineral resources that are critical for the clean energy transition and will contribute to the attainment of global targets on sustainability.

He said Zambia is happy that this issue has been included as one of the agenda items at the upcoming 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change because it has been under consideration for a long time.

The minister said in a statement that more than 600 million people in Africa do not have access to modern, clean energy. He pointed out that African countries are working together to utilize resources to generate solar, wind and hydro power, and to provide e-mobility solutions.

“We, therefore, emphasize the need for the adoption of a robust framework on the global goal of adaptation with indicators during COP28.

Financing our adaptation to address the adverse impacts of climate change remains a big challenge,” he said, adding that African countries will continue to appeal to developed countries to avail the 100 billion U.S. dollars pledged for African countries and other developing countries to adapt and build resilience to climate change.