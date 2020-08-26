The Zambian government on Wednesday expressed satisfaction at the number of COVID-19 patients being discharged from isolation facilities.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama said the country’s recovery rate was impressive since the outbreak of the pandemic in March this year.

He told a daily COVID-19 briefing that the recovery rate stands at about 90 percent and he commended front line health workers for their dedication to managing COVID-19 patients.

He said 294 patients were discharged from various isolation facilities in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 10,693.

The cumulative cases stood at 11,376 after the country recorded 91 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours out of 599 tests done.

About 282 people died from COVID-19 and COVID-19 related complications.

He further reiterated that the ministry expected to ramp up testing for the pandemic in the coming weeks as testing reagents were expected to start rolling in the country.

He noted that testing has been affected by late arrival of the reagents due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the aviation sector.