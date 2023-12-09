Zambian mobile operator ordered to compensate subscribers for service outages

Zambia’s communication regulator on Friday ordered Airtel Zambia, one of the country’s mobile phone service operators, to compensate its subscribers for service outages.

The Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) ordered the mobile phone service operator to compensate its subscribers in line with the approved compensation policy within five days, starting Dec. 8.

“The Zambia Information and Communication Technology is deeply concerned with the recent intermittent network and service outages on Airtel network,” said Hanford Chaaba, the ZICTA manager for Corporate Affairs.

He said the operator had also been directed to put in place measures that will ensure that such outages are averted and submit to the regulator a long-term plan to improve network resilience.

The regulator, he said, will actively monitor the network performances of all service providers to ensure that the quality of service guidelines are strictly adhered to.

The network’s customers have been treated to intermittent breakdowns in services from the mobile phone service provider in recent weeks.