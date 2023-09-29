Zambian museum holds cultural contest for schools to mark World Tourism Day

In commemoration of World Tourism Day, the Livingstone Museum, Zambia’s oldest and largest museum, on Tuesday organized an extraordinary competition, titled “My Culture, My Heritage,” for schools.

Fourteen schools from across Livingstone, the country’s tourist capital, enthusiastically participated, showcasing the rich diversity of Zambia’s cultural traditions.

The event, held on the museum grounds, aimed to celebrate the country’s vibrant heritage to encourage the younger generation to appreciate their culture. With the theme of preserving traditions for sustainable tourism, the competition proved to be an ideal platform for children and young adults to embrace and express their cultural identities.

During the event, Livingstone Mayor Constance Nalishebo Muleabai emphasized the significance of World Tourism Day, which fell on Sept. 27, and its role in promoting Zambia’s heritage.

“Culture and heritage play a pivotal role in our lives. This competition not only fosters a sense of pride in our young students but also highlights the importance of preserving our diverse traditions,” she said when she officiated at the event.

The Livingstone Museum Director Victoria Chitungu highlighted the museum’s commitment to promoting cultural heritage and pointed out that the museum embraces its role as a custodian of Livingstone’s history. “The ‘My Culture, My Heritage’ competition gives us an opportunity to engage the younger generation, educate them about our rich traditions, and create an environment conducive to cultural preservation,” Chitungu said.

The competition witnessed impressive performances that showcased various aspects of Zambian culture, including traditional music, dance, and poetry. Each participating school demonstrated Zambia’s unique cultural traditions with enthusiasm and talent, leaving the audience in awe.

Parents and guardians, who turned out in large numbers to watch the children as they put up various artistic and cultural performances, expressed their delight and appreciation for the event.

“It is heartwarming to see our children engaging with and preserving our cultural heritage. Such initiatives help them stay connected to their roots and instill a deep sense of pride in their identity,” shared one parent Victor Banda, 50.

Keeping up with the spirit of healthy competition, the event saw a panel of judges comprising local experts in culture and tourism. The judges had the challenging task of evaluating each school’s performance based on creativity, adherence to tradition, and overall presentation.

Four schools walked away with medals and certificates after demonstrating exceptional performances in poetry and dance. The competition was held Tuesday as a build-up to World Tourism Day.

This year’s World Tourism Day, under the theme “Tourism and green investment,” highlighted the need for more and better-targeted investments for the Sustainable Development Goals, the UN roadmap for a better world by 2030.