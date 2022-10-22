Zambian official encourages local firms to tap into Chinese market

A senior Zambian government official on Friday urged the private sector in the country to take advantage of China’s offer of duty-free access to products in penetrating the Chinese market.

During the first China-Zambia Trade and Investment Forum held last month, the two countries signed an agreement on duty-free treatment for Zambian products corresponding to 98 percent of tariff lines.

Chipoka Mulenga, the minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, said China has shown a willingness to collaborate by offering duty-free access for Zambian products which should be embraced by local firms.

He said for a long time, Zambian exporters have been complaining of failure to penetrate international markets because of prohibitive tariffs but noted that the move by China needs to be utilized.

In remarks delivered during a live interview on Radio Phoenix, the minister said the decision follows engagements at the top government level between the two countries.

He, however, said there was a need for local firms to enter into joint ventures with Chinese enterprises which have the skill and technology to start adding value to local products to penetrate the Chinese market with finished products.

According to him, the trade and investment forum was held so that enterprises from the two countries could interact and find ways of partnership.

“They (the Chinese) are good people. All we need is to find out how we can work with them,” he said.

Zambia is serious about embarking on industrialization, he said, stressing that this requires the support of countries like China. Enditem