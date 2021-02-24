A Zambian government official on Tuesday commended a Chinese mining company for the increased production of manganese at its processing plant in Serenje, a town in the Central Province of Zambia.

Director of mines in the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development, Fred Banda who confirmed the development described it as a great achievement. He disclosed that Chimetal Zambia Limited set up the plant at a cost of 9 mln U.S. dollars.

He revealed that the company had increased production from 1,200 to 1,500 metric tonnes per month. According to him, the government was elated by the company’s performance which had scaled up production barely eight months after commencing production.

Banda said that the company had since created 400 permanent jobs, adding that the increased production would further translate into increased revenue for the country. Enditem