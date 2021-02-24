mining
mining

A Zambian government official on Tuesday commended a Chinese mining company for the increased production of manganese at its processing plant in Serenje, a town in the Central Province of Zambia.

Director of mines in the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development, Fred Banda who confirmed the development described it as a great achievement. He disclosed that Chimetal Zambia Limited set up the plant at a cost of 9 mln U.S. dollars.

He revealed that the company had increased production from 1,200 to 1,500 metric tonnes per month. According to him, the government was elated by the company’s performance which had scaled up production barely eight months after commencing production.

Banda said that the company had since created 400 permanent jobs, adding that the increased production would further translate into increased revenue for the country. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.