The Zambian parliament on Tuesday adjourned following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The adjourn was unanimously supported by all lawmakers after the parliament reported 19 positive cases.

Vice-President Inonge Wina said the emergency of the pandemic requires the parliament to adjourn in order to protect the lawmakers and staff from contracting the virus.

She noted that it was unfortunate that despite measures put in place to contain the pandemic, the pandemic has continued unabated.

She further urged all lawmakers to undergo testing following revelations by the health minister that only six out of 156 lawmakers have so far voluntarily tested for COVID-19.

Jack Mwiimbu, leader of the opposition in parliament, said the statistics being revealed showing an increase in both cases and deaths, painting a gloomy picture for the country.

He said unless the country acts swiftly to contain the pandemic, more people will die. Enditem

