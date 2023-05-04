Zambian police say looking for suspected stolen properties at ex-president’s residence

The Zambian police said Wednesday that they surrounded the residence of former President Edgar Lungu because investigations revealed that there were suspected stolen properties inside.

Heavily armed police officers surrounded the residence of the former president in the early hours with a view to conducting a search. The search, however, could not happen due to a standoff between the police and his lawyers as he enjoys immunity.

Makebi Zulu, one of the former president’s lawyers, said the police produced a warrant in the name of former first lady Esther Lungu, but noted that it was a ploy to circumvent the immunity enjoyed by Lungu.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale told reporters that the police have been conducting investigations which have established that properties suspected to be proceeds of crime are hidden inside the yard. “That is why we are here. Investigations have been ongoing, and that is why we thought we could come here to recover the property.”

The police spokesperson said the suspected properties include three vehicles.

The police would have wanted the whole exercise to be done in a smooth manner but faced resistance hence the attempt to bring down the gate, he added.

Emmanuel Mwamba, the deputy spokesperson of the opposition Patriotic Front, said a temporal truce has been made, and the former first lady is expected to appear at a police station. Enditem