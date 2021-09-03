Zambian president appoints new prison chief

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has fired the head of correction facilities and appointed a new one.

Hichilema on Wednesday fired Commissioner-General of the Correction Service Chileshe Chisela and replaced him with Frederick Chilukutu as part of continued changes after emerging winner of the Aug. 12 polls.

The Zambia leader urged the new prison chief to prioritize addressing the plight of inmates, including the problem of congestion.

He said the condition in correction facilities leaves much to be desired.

“That is not punishment. That is hardening people. Correction facilities are supposed to reform people but this is not the case because of the conditions prevailing,” he said.

He has since directed the new prison chief to find modalities on how to decongest the facilities which are currently holding more than the capacity required. Enditem