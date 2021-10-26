Zambian president calls for enhanced efforts to promote intra-Africa trade

Xinhua
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday called for increased efforts to promote trade among African countries.

President Hichilema made the remarks when he received letters of credence from seven new ambassadors, saying it was imperative for African countries to promote intra-trade before turning to other parts of the world and African countries should take advantage of the opportunities provided by the African Continental Free Trade Area to enhance trade within the continent.

The president said Zambia has continued to share cordial bilateral relations with various countries and hoped that it will translate into tangible achievements for mutual benefits. He pledged that Zambia will continue to enhance trade and bilateral ties with other countries as a way to uplift people’s living standards.

Countries that presented their letters of credence Friday included Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, India and Israel. Enditem

