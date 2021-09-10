Zambian president calls for measures to reduce cash transactions

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday urged the country’s central bank to come up with mechanisms to further reduce cash transactions following reports of a shortage of cash.

He said the Bank of Zambia should work with the finance ministry in coming up with measures to reduce cash transactions in order to prevent the country from being robbed of cash.

The Zambian president said that the measures will also help in tracing where money was going in order to avoid illicit money flows as reported by the Financial Intelligence Center.

The central bank reported last week that there has been an unprecedented rise in demand for cash in the past months. Enditem