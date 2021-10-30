Zambian president calls for tackling of unnecessary expenditures

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday called for tackling of unnecessary expenditures which have resulted in the government losing colossal sums of money.

The Zambian president said it was unacceptable that money meant to benefit citizens ended up in the pockets of few individuals, adding that the last two months he has been in office has helped him understand how government systems have failed the people.

He said the country has been losing a lot of money through procurement of expired drugs, payments of one invoice twice, among other anomalies which he said must end.

In remarks delivered when he swore-in Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor Denny Kalyalya and Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa, the Zambian president said it was shocking to learn that some dubious creditors were paid more than twice for goods supplied, adding that there was an urgent need to address all illegal dealings in order to protect public resources.

“They are many broken things at the Ministry of Finance which need to be fixed. The ministry is critical in ensuring that our desire for economic transformation is implemented expeditiously,” he said.

According to him, the ministry should start focusing on expenditure tilted toward revenue generation in order to create jobs.

The Zambian leader also asked the new central bank chief to create a proactive vision of economic change through controlling risks in the financial system, promoting efficiency and competition in order to restore the economy. Enditem