Zambian president calls for urgent solutions to tackle rigidities in energy sector

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday called for urgent solutions to tackle rigidities that have hindered the development of the energy sector in the southern African nation.

In remarks delivered during a roundtable discussion with stakeholders in the energy sector, the Zambian president urged stakeholders in the energy sector to exchange ideas and find solutions that will deliver efficient energy services in the country, adding that capital and technology to unlock the sector are readily available.

“We informed the meeting that with hindsight, proper planning, prudence and discipline, the country should have attained the above benchmarks years ago and that we should therefore consider ourselves late and consequently expedite this process with urgency,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

The roundtable meeting was called to identify challenges and explore ways to unlock rigidities in the energy sector. Enditem