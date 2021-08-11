Zambian president calls on inmates to vote for leaders of their choice

Zambian president Edgar Lungu on Tuesday denied assertions that he will use votes from prisons to rig the forthcoming general elections, calling on inmates to vote for leaders of their choice.

Inmates will, for the first time, participate in voting following the amendment of the country’s constitution. But critics have accused the Zambian leader of trying to use the votes from the inmates to win the elections.

The Zambian leader said the decision to have votes participate in voting was not done by him but pushed by an organization that looks at the welfare of inmates and former inmates.

In remarks delivered when he commissioned an ultra-modern correction facility, Mwembeshi Remand Prison and Correctional Center situated about 45 kilometers west of Lusaka, the country’s capital, the Zambian leader urged the inmates to vote for leaders of their choice.

According to him, his government has delivered most of the promises made five years ago.

Zambia will hold elections on Aug. 12, with Lungu facing 15 other presidential candidates. Enditem