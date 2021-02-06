Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Saturday hailed the support the Jack Ma Foundation has provided in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Zambian leader said the support from the China-based Jack Ma Foundation, which came through the African Union (AU), greatly assisted in the prevention and control of the spread of the disease in the first wave.

The Zambian leader was contributing to the deliberations on Africa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the 34th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union held via videoconferencing, according to a release from the foreign affairs ministry.

Zambia, he said, was one of the recipients of the COVID-19 package of the Jack Ma Foundation.

He further commended the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the continued leadership and guidance including the implementation of the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19 and the establishment of the AU COVID-19 Response Fund.

According to him, the pandemic, which was currently in its second wave and intensified by a new strain of the virus, had put pressure and strain on the health service delivery system. Enditem