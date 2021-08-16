Zambian president concedes defeat, pledges peacefully hand-over

Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Monday conceded defeat in the elections held last Thursday.

The Zambian leader said he accepts the results of the Aug. 12 elections and that he will peacefully hand over power in line with the country’s constitution.

Lungu congratulated President-elect Hakainde Hichilema and wished him success.

He thanked people who voted for him and his party during the elections and urged them to continue supporting his party.

Lungu thanked Zambians for giving him an opportunity to serve them.

“All I ever wanted to do was to serve my country to the best of my ability,” he said. “Together with you we did score in many areas, of course, there were challenges on the way, but what I appreciate most was your support.”

Hichilema won 2,810,757 votes in the polls; Lungu got only 1,814,201. Enditem