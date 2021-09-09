Zambian president halts operation of new ministries until parliament ratification

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday directed three newly-created ministries to suspend operations until parliament ratifies their creation in line with the constitution.

Hichilema’s government has created the ministry of Technology and Science, Ministry of Green Economy and Environment as well as the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development as part of the re-alignment of ministries.

In remarks delivered after swearing-in more ministers, the Zambian leader said his government will respect the rule of law and allow parliament to ratify the newly-created ministries before they commence operations.

He said the new ministries should not execute any duties until parliament gives a go-ahead but expressed optimism that this will not take long.

He however justified the creation of the new ministries, saying it was meant to improve service delivery to the people and provide jobs.

According to him, the government’s top priority was to ensure service delivery to the people, adding that this required coming up with new ministries.

The Zambian president said the government decided to create the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development to facilitate the creation and growth of small and medium enterprises to contribute to job creation.

“People of Zambia have great expectations from us and we will not disappoint them,” he said.

He has since urged the ministers to put the interest of the people in order to deliver quality service. Enditem