Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Tuesday held talks with African diplomats accredited to the country where they discussed wide-ranging issues.

The Zambian president, who met the diplomats when they paid a courtesy call on him at State House, called for enhanced trade among African countries.

He said intra-Africa trade was cheaper and will accelerate efforts for Africa’s economic development agenda, according to a release from his office.

He further called for close collaboration by African countries in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in order to sustain the continent’s development agenda.

He added that the African Union (AU) should advocate for United Nations (UN) reforms to ensure that the continent was represented in the Security Council so that African countries could have a say on self-governance.

The Zambian leader assured the diplomats that the government will ensure that there was law and order ahead of this year’s general elections.

Zambia, he said, was ready to hold elections on August 12 and that the electoral process was currently underway and on track.

He noted that there was a need to keep a close watch on how elections would be conducted and that Zambia wanted to ensure that elections were peaceful, free and fair.

Dean of African Heads of Diplomatic Mission Warren Gunda, who is also Malawi High Commissioner to Zambia, commended the Zambian government for the conducive environment in which the diplomats were operating in. Enditem