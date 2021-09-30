Zambian president holds talks with former UK PM

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday held talks with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair on how to collaborate in tackling various issues under the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

The Zambian leader said the collaboration should be based on common interests for the improvement of people’s lives.

Zambia, he said, was interested to learn from Blair’s experience during his tenure in office, adding that his government wanted to do things differently by interacting with countries both in the region and abroad anchored on trade and investment.

He commended the former British prime minister for what his institute was doing and hoped that it could help Zambia improve the lives of people.

“We are delighted by the former prime minister’s visit and while in office, we will heighten the implementation of our foreign policy which is anchored on economic diplomacy. This bridge will provide trade and business opportunities for our people and other countries,” he said.

Blair, who arrived in Zambia on Tuesday, was expected to hold a series of meetings with various stakeholders. Enditem