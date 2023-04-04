Zambian president mourns drowning of 16 people

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Saturday expressed deep sorrow following the drowning of 16 people on a lake in Luapula Province.

Sixteen members, mostly young people, drowned on Friday when a boat carrying 44 people capsized on Lake Bangweulu, while 28 people were immediately rescued.

“The pain of losing so many lives of young people in a single tragedy of this magnitude is unbearable,” he said in a statement, adding that the search and relief efforts are underway. Enditem