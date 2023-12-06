Zambian president pays a visits to mine accident site

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday visited a mine where a number of miners have been trapped since last Wednesday after the tunnels they were working in collapsed due to heavy flooding.

Hichilema flew to the Senseli open pit mine, located in Chingola town in the Copperbelt Province, for an on-the-spot check.

Addressing family members of the over 30 miners suspected to have been trapped and residents after visiting the site, the president said some of the trapped people may still be found alive.

“Let us work together to retrieve our colleagues. Our job now is to work with great speed, work in an orderly manner,” he said.

